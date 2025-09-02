UP Disposes Of 3.69 Lakh Revenue Cases In August Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strict monitoring of revenue case disposal is showing strong results across Uttar Pradesh. Reviewing district-wise cases every month, the CM has ensured a focused strategy for speedy resolution of disputes. The August report of the Revenue Court Computerized Management System (RCCMS) has revealed that 3,69,293 revenue cases were disposed of across Uttar Pradesh last month.

Lucknow topped in total disposals, while Jaunpur led at the district court level, maintaining its place among the top five districts for ten consecutive months, the report added. Lucknow led the state with 19,178 disposals, followed by Prayagraj (10,693), Gorakhpur (9,560), Jaunpur (8,779), and Barabanki (8,615). District Magistrate Vishakh G. Iyer said Lucknow’s performance was the highest in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions that revenue disputes should be resolved on a priority basis. The aim of this initiative is not only to ensure speedy justice for the public but also to promote transparency and accountability in administration. Following the CM’s instructions, district magistrates and other concerned officials are actively resolving cases.

Jaunpur DM Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh said, “The revenue cases are being disposed of in a speedy manner as per the intention of CM Yogi Adityanath. According to the RCCMS report of the board of revenue for August, five revenue courts of Jaunpur have disposed of more cases than the board’s prescribed standard.

Against the board’s monthly standard of 250 cases, Jaunpur’s five revenue courts disposed of 612 cases—achieving 244.80 percent of the target. With this performance, Jaunpur secured the top rank in revenue case disposal among district-level courts in the state. Lakhimpur Kheri stood second with 379 cases against a standard of 300, while Azamgarh ranked third with 400 cases against a standard of 350.

Similarly, in August, Mau’s District Magistrate Court emerged as the top performer in Uttar Pradesh by disposing of 91 cases against the prescribed standard of 30, achieving 303.33 percent, the highest in the state. Bulandshahr followed with 79 disposals, while Jaunpur stood third with 68. In terms of case disposal by DM courts, Mau ranked first, Bulandshahr second, and Jaunpur third.

Continuing as a consistent performer, Jaunpur’s additional district magistrate (Land Revenue) disposed of 208 cases against the standard of 50, ranking first in the state. Meanwhile, the additional district magistrate (Land Revenue) of Ghazipur disposed of 30 cases and secured the second position, while Mirzapur’s disposed of 24 cases and secured the third position.

In addition, the additional district magistrate (Finance & Revenue) of Jaunpur disposed of 211 cases against the standard of 50—achieving 422 percent and securing the first position. Azamgarh followed in second place with 105 cases disposed of, while Jhansi ranked third with 80 cases.