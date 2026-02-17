 UP Govt Sets Up Astronomy Lab For Rural Girls In Baghpat
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: In a significant push towards strengthening girls’ education and nurturing scientific temperament in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced advanced space science learning facilities for students in government schools. A state-of-the-art astronomy laboratory established in Chhaprauli block of Baghpat district is empowering rural girls to dream big and aim high.

Set up at the Block Resource Center campus in Chhaprauli, the high-tech astronomy lab is benefiting around 100 girls, offering them practical exposure to modern science. Equipped with 45 experiments, the facility enables students to understand complex space concepts through experiential learning rather than theory alone.

This initiative has opened new horizons for girls from rural backgrounds, who are now confidently engaging in activities such as operating telescopes and participating in night-sky observation sessions.

The astronomy lab has been developed with advanced technology to strengthen science education at the grassroots level. Along with modern instruments, students are being trained to use astronomy software, helping them digitally explore the position, motion, and structure of celestial bodies. This hands-on exposure is fostering analytical thinking and cultivating a scientific outlook among young learners.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the initiative is the opportunity for students to observe the Moon and other celestial bodies through telescopes. When a girl independently operates a telescope and views the Moon, it not only sparks curiosity but also builds confidence and self-belief.

article-image

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Chhaprauli are regularly undergoing training in the lab. Night-sky observation activities have generated enthusiasm and deep interest in science. Teachers report a noticeable rise in students seriously considering careers in space science and related fields.

In another step towards educational transformation, AI-powered smart classrooms have been introduced in 25 government schools across Baghpat district. These technology-enabled classrooms are delivering interactive and digital learning experiences, significantly enhancing the quality of education and ensuring that rural students receive modern, future-ready instruction.

