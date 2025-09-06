UP Govt Deploys 11,000 Buses, Special Trains For PET Examinees

Representational Image |

In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on September 6th and 7th, state transport authorities have rolled out an extensive plan to facilitate the smooth movement of an estimated 2.5 million candidates across 48 districts.

The Indian Railways will operate four special trains to manage the expected rush. Two trains will run between Lucknow Junction and Lakhimpur, while two others will connect Gomtinagar and Gorakhpur. These will be supplemented by additional ticket counters, mobile ticketing staff, and medical teams at major stations like Charbagh. Enhanced security, including RPSF personnel, will be deployed for crowd control.

Simultaneously, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is deploying a massive fleet of nearly 11,000 buses statewide.

A significant portion, 1,000 buses, will originate from Lucknow alone, connecting to various districts. Within the city, over 40 special buses will shuttle candidates between bus depots and Charbagh railway station. Control rooms and announcement systems have been strengthened, and amenities like drinking water and seating have been arranged at bus stands. Reserve buses are on standby to handle any contingencies, ensuring all candidates reach their examination centers on time.