 BJP-NDA Headed For One-Sided Victory In Bihar Polls: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 01:55 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya | Photo Credit: PTI

Prayagraj: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday claimed that the BJP-NDA alliance is headed for a one-sided victory in the upcoming Bihar elections. Speaking to reporters in Prayagraj, he said that the claims made by Congress and the RJD had “lost steam” and that voters would give them a strong response at the ballot box.

Maurya, who was attending a teachers’ felicitation programme at the district panchayat auditorium, accused Congress of pursuing policies that left India lagging behind nations that gained independence later. He also alleged that RJD and its allies had failed to present credible issues before voters.

The Deputy CM urged BJP workers to carry information about government schemes to the people and counter what he termed as opposition misinformation. He added that the BJP was on course to form its third consecutive government in 2027.

article-image

Emphasising self-reliance, Maurya called for the adoption of swadeshi products to strengthen the economy. He also linked the upcoming “Seva Pakhwada,” starting September 17, to environmental initiatives and public service campaigns.

During his address, he contrasted the current government’s record with what he described as a law-and-order breakdown during previous SP rule.

