UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Pre-Exam Training Scheme Opens Doors For Dalit Youth To Join Civil Services

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The Yogi government has stepped up efforts to boost the success of SC, ST, and OBC youth in civil services and other competitive exams. Through the Social Welfare Department’s Pre-Examination Training Center Scheme, high-quality coaching is being provided for exams like IAS and PCS, enabling 701 candidates to secure selection so far. For FY 2025-26, Rs 11.24 crore has been allocated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The scheme is designed not just to provide coaching, but to comprehensively prepare candidates for every stage of national-level examinations—preliminary, mains, and interviews. Subject experts employ modern teaching methods and updated curricula to guide aspirants. A dedicated coaching center for girls in Lucknow is giving special impetus to women empowerment by nurturing Dalit and tribal daughters to achieve their dreams.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasized that bringing every section of society into the mainstream of development is a top priority of his government. Through this scheme, SC/ST youth are not only gaining access to education and training, but also being empowered to make their mark in administrative services. These centers have enabled many aspirants to succeed in IAS, PCS, and other examinations, contributing to social justice and inclusive progress.

More than a training program, the initiative has emerged as a transformative opportunity for marginalized youth—breaking financial and social barriers that often limit their aspirations. The achievements of candidates trained under the scheme are inspiring families and communities alike, while positioning Uttar Pradesh as a growing hub of administrative and social leadership.

According to P.K. Tripathi, Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department, since 2017-18, 6,784 candidates have benefitted from the scheme. Of these, 48 have been selected in Union/State Public Service Commissions, and 653 in other competitive examinations. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme was conducted online, leading to the selection of 81 candidates in the State Senior Subordinate Service Examination and the Assistant Conservator of Forest Examination.

Currently, the Social Welfare Department is running eight pre-examination training centers across the state, where candidates from SC/ST communities receive specialized coaching tailored to modern examination patterns under the guidance of experienced subject experts.

These centers include:

* Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, Bhaagidari Bhawan, Lucknow.

* Adarsh ​​​​Pre-Examination Training Center (Girls), Aliganj, Lucknow.

* Judicial Service Pre-Examination Training Center, Prayagraj.

* Sant Ravidas IAS, PCS Pre-Examination Training Center, Varanasi.

* Dr. B.R. Ambedkar IAS, PCS Pre-Examination Training Center, Aligarh.

* Dr. B.R. Ambedkar IAS, PCS Pre-Examination Training Center, Agra.

* IAS, PCS Coaching Center, Nizampur, Hapur.

* Government IAS, PCS Coaching Center, Gorakhpur.

These centres provide training to SC/ST candidates whose parents’ annual income is up to ₹6 lakh, making the scheme an effective tool for empowering youth from socially and economically weaker sections.