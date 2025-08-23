UP Trade Show To Unlock Export, Investment Opportunities; Paving Way For CM Yogi Adityanath's Global Trade Hub Vision

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s rich traditions, entrepreneurial spirit, and artisans’ skills are set to take center stage on the global platform as the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) returns for its third edition at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25 to 29. The mega event will showcase the strength of ‘Made in UP’ products—highlighting both the state’s cultural identity and industrial power—to investors and buyers from across the world.

This year’s edition is drawing unprecedented global participation. Over 500 buyers from 80 countries are expected, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirmed. The rising interest, with more confirmations expected in the coming days, is set to open new doors for Uttar Pradesh’s products in international markets.

The Yogi government’s flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has already carved out a unique identity for Uttar Pradesh. At UPITS, dedicated exhibitions will showcase ODOP products, directly connecting artisans and entrepreneurs with global buyers. This will not only boost exports and employment but also open new growth avenues for the state’s economy.

Being held on the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the trade show marks a major step towards making Uttar Pradesh an international trade hub. The event aims to project the state as a leader in exports and a magnet for investment, while ensuring that every district’s skills and products reach global markets—contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The arrival of international buyers from 9 major regions of the world is making this event even more special. From Europe and CIS regions, a total of 110 buyers are expected, of which 88 buyers (from 18 European and 6 CIS countries) have already given consent.

From West Asia (WANA), the target is to draw 100 buyers, of which 76 buyers from 12 countries have confirmed their presence. Similarly, from South East Asia (SEA), 80 buyers are expected, of which 10 buyers from 5 countries have confirmed their arrival. From South Asia (SA) regions, 30 buyers out of 50 from three countries are coming. From Latin American countries, 50 buyers are expected, of which 27 buyers from 6 countries have given consent. From Oceania, the target is for 30 buyers, of which three buyers from two countries have given confirmation.

Furthermore, over 30 buyers from North America, are expected at the event and nine buyers from three countries are ready to come. From the African regions, the target is to bring 50 buyers, of which 38 buyers from 11 countries have already given consent. In addition, 11 buyers from 3 countries of the NAFTA regions and 50 buyers from eight countries of East Africa have also shown enthusiasm for participation in UPITS.

To make this mega international show special, products from 17 major sectors will be showcased. In these sectors, the products that create the special identity of Uttar Pradesh and ODOP will be particularly exhibited.

1. Agriculture, Horticulture, Irrigation

2. Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Dairy

3. Apparels & Garments

4. Automobiles, EV, Auto Components

5. Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy

6. Electronics

7. Engineering & Manufacturing

8. Toys & Sports Goods

9. FMCG

10. Food & Beverages

11. Glassware

12. Handicrafts, Handlooms

13. Leather Goods

14. IT, ITES, Software

15. Pharmaceuticals & Medical Equipment

16. Renewable Energy

17. Mining

Keywords & Hashtags

Keywords: UPITS, Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Global Buyers, ODOP, One District One Product, Make in UP, International Trade, Export, Greater Noida Expo, Handicrafts, MSME, Yogi Government