Taxpayers' Money Must Be Used Wisely: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held its first meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, addressing the session, said that the committee includes experienced legislators whose skills must be utilized to strengthen democracy and serve the public interest.

Mahana noted that India’s democratic system is based on constitutional accountability and runs on taxpayers’ contributions. He stressed that it is the duty of elected representatives to ensure proper utilization of public funds, especially money that comes from poor taxpayers. Calling the PAC one of the most crucial legislative bodies, he underlined that no development or governance is possible without financial discipline. The Speaker urged members to hold serious discussions on issues of public welfare. He advised first-time committee members to learn from senior colleagues and contribute to making the PAC more effective.

Newly elected PAC chair Mahboob Ali thanked the Speaker, describing the meeting as historic. He expressed confidence that the Speaker’s guidance will continue to strengthen the committee’s functioning. Senior legislators Om Prakash Singh and Saurabh Srivastava also highlighted the Speaker’s contributions in enhancing the dignity of the Assembly.

Nearly all members, along with senior officials including Assembly Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey, attended the meeting.