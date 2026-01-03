Strong Law & Order Makes Uttar Pradesh Top Choice For Investors | ANI

Lucknow: Due to improved law and order and a stable administrative environment, Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as the first choice for industries across the country. Security, discipline, and impartial governance have strengthened investor confidence in the state. As a result, large, medium, and small industries are increasingly turning towards Uttar Pradesh.

During their meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, industry representatives clearly expressed their views. A delegation comprising Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Mr. Rajiv Memani, New Delhi; Mr. Umashankar Bhartia, Chairman and Managing Director, India Glycols Ltd., Delhi/Noida; and Mr. Sunil Mishra met the Chief Minister and held detailed discussions on investment, infrastructure, and industrial expansion. The representatives stated that under CM Yogi’s leadership, the state’s system and governance model have undergone a complete transformation. Working on the ground has become much easier than before, and projects are progressing in a time-bound manner.

The delegation said that entrepreneurs are keen to contribute to the vision of making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. Discussions were also held with CM Yogi on accelerating industrial development. Following the implementation of the decriminalisation legislation in the state, industry confidence has further strengthened. Additionally, investor-friendly policies and incentives have led to a rise in global investment inflows.

The delegation clearly stated after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath that strict law and order has completely transformed the industrial environment of Uttar Pradesh. The security and administrative stability required for investment decisions are now clearly visible in the state. Rapid development of expressways, industrial corridors, airports, logistics hubs, and basic facilities such as power and water has provided renewed strength to the state’s industrial ecosystem.

During discussions with CM Yogi Adityanath, it was highlighted that ease of doing business is no longer limited to policy intent but is being effectively implemented on the ground. The state government’s single-window system, Nivesh Mitra, currently offers more than 525 services across 43 departments. Time-bound digital approvals without physical intervention have made the process of setting up industries simpler and more transparent. The government’s pro-industry policies and swift decision-making continue to encourage investment. In this direction, the upgraded Nivesh Mitra 3.0 will be launched soon, incorporating AI and chatbot features to make the investor journey even smoother.

The representatives said that overall improved law and order, robust infrastructure, transparent administration, and strong government support are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a reliable and stable investment destination. This is why industrialists from across sectors nationwide are highly enthusiastic about new investments and expansion plans in the state. A significant increase in the number of industrial units in Uttar Pradesh is expected in the coming period.