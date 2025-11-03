Record Sales At Mati Kala Fairs: Over ₹4.20 Crore In Transactions

Lucknow, November 3, 2025:- The Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board has achieved record-breaking sales of over ₹4.20 crore during the financial year 2025-26 through a series of state, regional, and district-level Mati Kala fairs. The total sales mark a significant increase of ₹91 lakh compared to the previous year, reflecting a 27.7% growth despite fewer stalls being set up this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to uplift traditional artisans and promote indigenous crafts has been a key driver behind this success. The government’s focused approach to marketing, branding, and training is enabling the state’s pottery products to reach both national and international markets.

The 10-day Mati Kala Mahotsav held at Khadi Bhavan, Lucknow (October 10 to 19, 2025) recorded sales of ₹1.22 crore from 56 stalls. Similarly, the 7-day regional fairs organized in Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad (October 13 to 19) saw 126 stalls generate ₹78.84 lakh in sales.

In addition, the 3-day district-level Mati Kala fairs held across 70 districts (October 17 to 19) achieved ₹2.19 crore in total sales through 509 stalls.

In FY 2024-25, 878 stalls had achieved ₹3.29 crore in sales. The higher turnover this year, despite fewer stalls, shows improved product quality, better fair management, and stronger market linkages. This reflects growing consumer interest in traditional pottery products and increasing confidence among artisans.

The Mati Kala Board aims to continue empowering artisans through advanced training, design development, exhibition management, and branding initiatives, ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

To protect and promote traditional crafts, strengthen artisans’ economic security, and generate employment through innovation, the Yogi Government established the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board. Through this initiative, thousands of families have gained new avenues of self-reliance, and traditional pottery has found a renewed identity in modern markets. A landmark decision under this initiative allows members of the Prajapati community to extract clay free of cost from village ponds, significantly reducing input costs and facilitating uninterrupted production. These steps reflect the government’s commitment to preserving traditional crafts while enabling them to compete globally.

According to the CEO, Khadi and Village Industries and GM Mati Kala Board, the state government’s consistent support and targeted programs have enabled artisans to connect directly with consumers. ‘Buyers enthusiastically embraced local crafts and traditional products during the fairs,’ he said. “This has led to higher incomes for artisans and greater brand recognition for Mati Kala products.’ He further informed that in the coming years, the Board plans to expand these fairs to more districts so that Uttar Pradesh’s pottery products can secure a stronger foothold in national and international markets.