 Mission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In Devipatan Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshMission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In Devipatan Division

Mission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In Devipatan Division

During this Monday’s session, 21 women presented their issues before the Divisional Commissioner, who assured them of prompt and effective resolution.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow, October 13: The “Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad” initiative, launched under the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign in the Devipatan division, is receiving widespread appreciation from women and girls. Every Monday, a large number of participants from Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, and Bahraich visit the divisional headquarters to share their concerns and seek solutions aimed at their overall development and empowerment.

During this Monday’s session, 21 women presented their issues before the Divisional Commissioner, who assured them of prompt and effective resolution. The initiative, which began last Monday, has received 45 complaints, of which 40 were resolved within a week. Notably, 36 women expressed complete satisfaction with the actions taken—an achievement that has significantly boosted the program’s popularity among women across the division.

Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil stated, "The “Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad” has been specially designed to address the grievances of women and girls in a systematic and time-bound manner."

He emphasized that each complaint must be handled with seriousness, impartiality, and transparency, ensuring both quality and fairness in the resolution process. The Commissioner directed officials to act swiftly on every complaint, warning that any negligence or delay would invite strict disciplinary action.

FPJ Shorts
Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women
NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women
Mumbai Cyber Crime News: Generali Central Life Insurance Targeted By Medusa Ransomware; FIR Filed
Mumbai Cyber Crime News: Generali Central Life Insurance Targeted By Medusa Ransomware; FIR Filed
Ghatkopar Business Park Fire: Building’s Firefighting System Was Non-Operational, Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice
Ghatkopar Business Park Fire: Building’s Firefighting System Was Non-Operational, Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice

He further added that grievance redressal should not be a mere formality, but a qualitative and result-oriented process that guarantees the satisfaction of the complainants. Among those who voiced their concerns were Ranjana Pandey, Shyamkali, Shabnam, Richa, Manju, Ruchi Tiwari, Anarkali, Meena, Anita, Ramvati, and Kanti Devi. The Commissioner assured them that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

Read Also
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
article-image

40 out of 45 complaints resolved

Additional Commissioner (Administration) Kamlesh Chandra informed that out of the 45 complaints received during last week’s hearing, 40 were successfully resolved. Among these, 36 women provided satisfactory feedback, while follow-up reminders were issued to officials regarding the remaining four cases.

Additional Commissioner (Judicial) Meenu Rana and Deputy Commissioner (Food) Vijay Prabha, both women officers, were also present during the hearing. They attentively listened to the women’s issues and gave immediate instructions for resolution.

This special public hearing has instilled confidence among women, assuring them that the administration is genuinely committed to addressing their problems. Participants praised the initiative, describing it as a strong and effective platform for women to express their concerns and find timely solutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In...

Mission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In...

UP’s Talented Youth To Lead The Vision Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi

UP’s Talented Youth To Lead The Vision Of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Yogi

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Host Tableaux Highlighting Yogi Govt’s Development Initiatives

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Host Tableaux Highlighting Yogi Govt’s Development Initiatives

CM Yogi Approves Restructuring Of Invest UP, Announces Specialist Cells And Satellite Offices

CM Yogi Approves Restructuring Of Invest UP, Announces Specialist Cells And Satellite Offices

Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas

Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas