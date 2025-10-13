Mission Shakti 5.0: 'Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad' Emerges As A Powerful Voice For Women In Devipatan Division

Lucknow, October 13: The “Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad” initiative, launched under the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign in the Devipatan division, is receiving widespread appreciation from women and girls. Every Monday, a large number of participants from Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, and Bahraich visit the divisional headquarters to share their concerns and seek solutions aimed at their overall development and empowerment.

During this Monday’s session, 21 women presented their issues before the Divisional Commissioner, who assured them of prompt and effective resolution. The initiative, which began last Monday, has received 45 complaints, of which 40 were resolved within a week. Notably, 36 women expressed complete satisfaction with the actions taken—an achievement that has significantly boosted the program’s popularity among women across the division.

Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil stated, "The “Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad” has been specially designed to address the grievances of women and girls in a systematic and time-bound manner."

He emphasized that each complaint must be handled with seriousness, impartiality, and transparency, ensuring both quality and fairness in the resolution process. The Commissioner directed officials to act swiftly on every complaint, warning that any negligence or delay would invite strict disciplinary action.

He further added that grievance redressal should not be a mere formality, but a qualitative and result-oriented process that guarantees the satisfaction of the complainants. Among those who voiced their concerns were Ranjana Pandey, Shyamkali, Shabnam, Richa, Manju, Ruchi Tiwari, Anarkali, Meena, Anita, Ramvati, and Kanti Devi. The Commissioner assured them that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

40 out of 45 complaints resolved

Additional Commissioner (Administration) Kamlesh Chandra informed that out of the 45 complaints received during last week’s hearing, 40 were successfully resolved. Among these, 36 women provided satisfactory feedback, while follow-up reminders were issued to officials regarding the remaining four cases.

Additional Commissioner (Judicial) Meenu Rana and Deputy Commissioner (Food) Vijay Prabha, both women officers, were also present during the hearing. They attentively listened to the women’s issues and gave immediate instructions for resolution.

This special public hearing has instilled confidence among women, assuring them that the administration is genuinely committed to addressing their problems. Participants praised the initiative, describing it as a strong and effective platform for women to express their concerns and find timely solutions.