UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders BJP MPs, MLAs To Prioritise Special Voter List Revision Drive

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed BJP MPs and MLAs to suspend all personal engagements including attending weddings and social functions and focus entirely on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter list (SIR).

He instructed that not a single Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrator’s name should remain on the electoral rolls.

The Chief Minister issued the directions through a video conference from his official residence recently. The interaction included BJP MLCs, district presidents, office bearers, and heads of urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

Yogi said that the next few days must be devoted exclusively to completing the SIR exercise. He assigned both Deputy Chief Ministers the responsibility of monitoring progress in 25 districts each. He also asked party functionaries to increase their presence at the booth level, saying that all party campaigns will remain suspended until the revision work concludes.

Officials said that thousands of duplicate entries and lakhs of suspicious voters have surfaced during the revision process. In many urban constituencies, individuals have been found registered at two or more locations. The Chief Minister said that while the opposition is publicly criticising the exercise, its workers are actively pushing for enrolments on the ground. He cited West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed the drive publicly yet her cadre is engaged in ensuring voter additions.

Yogi directed party representatives to closely monitor voter lists in their jurisdictions and immediately report any irregularities to the district administration. He emphasised preventing the inclusion of minors, noting that attempts have been made to register underage individuals through fake documents.

Calling the SIR a crucial exercise ahead of the next assembly elections, the Chief Minister asked legislators to remain active at every booth and encourage submission of enumeration forms. He said several districts have shown commendable progress, but in places like Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Balrampur the pace remains slow and workers must intensify efforts.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, also attended the meeting.