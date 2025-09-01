 Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshHeavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and adjoining Punjab has activated a western disturbance, shifting the monsoon trough northward. This change is expected to cause widespread heavy rainfall between August 31 and September 2.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image

Lucknow and Raebareli witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, prompting authorities to announce school closures on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 15 districts and a yellow alert for 29 others, warning of heavy to very heavy rain across large parts of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 56 districts are under warning for thunderstorms and lightning.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and adjoining Punjab has activated a western disturbance, shifting the monsoon trough northward. This change is expected to cause widespread heavy rainfall between August 31 and September 2. On Sunday, significant showers were reported in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor.

In Awadh region, heavy rain began late Sunday night, forcing the closure of schools in Raebareli. Similarly, in Pilibhit, torrential downpours on Sunday led to severe waterlogging. Eight hours of continuous rain submerged roads under four feet of water, inundated residential areas, and forced the shutdown of markets. Schools up to class eight have been closed in the district.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures,...
article-image

The IMD has issued an orange alert for districts including Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Badaun. Meanwhile, yellow alerts cover Lucknow, Raebareli, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Noida, and several others.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO

Meteorologists have also forecast above-normal rainfall for Uttar Pradesh in September. August already recorded slightly above-average rainfall, 4 percent higher in western UP and 1 percent higher in eastern UP. Bijnor saw the highest rainfall in the state with 636.5 mm, which was 113 percent above normal. Eastern UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri also recorded 417.9 mm, about 53 percent higher than the average.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In...

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN...

Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert