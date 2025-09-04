BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre And State Governments To Provide Immediate Relief To Families Affected By Floods, Landslides, And Waterlogging Across India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati | File photo

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday called upon the Centre and state governments to provide immediate and comprehensive assistance to families affected by widespread floods, landslides, and waterlogging in several parts of the country.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that due to incessant heavy rainfall, rural and urban populations in states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam are facing immense devastation and distress.

देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में भी ख़ासकर पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, दिल्ली, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश, असम आदि इन राज्यों में भारी बरसात व भूस्खलन आदि के कारण ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बाढ़ से हो रही व्यापक जान-माल व पशुधन की तबाही तथा गुरुग्राम व नोएडा आदि जैसे शहरी इलाकों में भी… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 4, 2025

She noted that rural areas are witnessing large-scale destruction of lives, property, and livestock, while urban centres like Gurugram and Noida are grappling with severe waterlogging.

“Millions of families are undergoing tremendous hardships and economic distress,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief welcomed the spirit of volunteerism shown by ordinary citizens who have come forward in large numbers to provide food, shelter, and other relief assistance.

She described it as “good news in adverse times” and an encouraging example of humanity.

However, Mayawati stressed that such crises also highlight the need for governments to act with sincerity and humanitarian concern.

”The central and concerned state governments should certainly step forward immediately to provide all kinds of help to all affected families, while fulfilling their responsibility towards the public with complete sincerity along with adopting humanitarian conduct,” she highlighted.

Beyond immediate relief, she urged policymakers to focus on preventive measures and long-term planning.

“Along with this, the governments will have to continuously pay appropriate attention to all necessary basic public facilities for the future, so that public problems do not remain affected and complicated every year….,” she cautioned.

Mayawati further underlined that the livelihoods of millions of farmers, labourers, the poor, and other toiling communities must be safeguarded through proactive infrastructure and disaster-management measures.

Her remarks come as several North Indian states battle swollen rivers, breached embankments, and recurring urban flooding that have displaced thousands and raised concerns over preparedness.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)