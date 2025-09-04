 Case Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother In Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCase Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother In Bihar

Case Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother In Bihar

Local resident Satish Chandra Gupta has filed a criminal complaint in the Civil Court, making INDIA Bloc leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani the main accused.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Patna: The controversy over remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the INDIA Bloc’s Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga has now reached the Jamui court.

Local resident Satish Chandra Gupta has filed a criminal complaint in the Civil Court, making INDIA Bloc leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani the main accused.

The complaint also names 100 unidentified persons. The court has fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing.

According to Gupta’s lawyer, Brijnandan Singh, the case has been filed under Sections 61(1)(2), 62, 356, 351, and 553 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Kim Jong Un's Eldest Daughter- Kim Ju Ae: Netizens Delighted To See The Beautiful Daughter Of North Korean Leader
Meet Kim Jong Un's Eldest Daughter- Kim Ju Ae: Netizens Delighted To See The Beautiful Daughter Of North Korean Leader
Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case
Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case
VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check
VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check
RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5
RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5

The advocate argued that hundreds of supporters of the INDIA Bloc used “abusive” language against PM Modi and his late mother from the stage, an act which, he said, “hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians.”

Read Also
Bihar Bandh: BJP, NDA Allies Stage Statewide Protest Against Remarks On PM Modi’s Mother
article-image

Singh added that Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani are being held responsible since the remarks were made from their alliance’s platform in their presence, which he claimed makes it a cognisable offence.

He further said, “Narendra Modi is a democratically elected Prime Minister. Such remarks are not just a personal insult but also against the values of Indian democracy.”

The incident occurred during a Darbhanga public meeting of the INDIA Bloc, attended by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani, Dipankar Bhattacharya and many other leaders.

A man identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza used objectionable words for PM Modi and his late mother from the stage.

The video went viral on social media, sparking criticism.

Rizvi was later arrested from the Singhwada block in Darbhanga.

Read Also
'Sharam Se Sir Jhuka Lena Chahiye': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After Two Newborns Die Of Rat Bite In...
article-image

Following the incident, the BJP's Bihar unit called for a statewide bandh to protest against the India Bloc.

Senior leaders, including BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, and many other leaders, protested on the streets on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check

VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check

RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5

RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5

Uttar Pradesh News: Fight Over 'Samosa' Turns Ugly In Pilibhit As Attempt To Murder Case Registered...

Uttar Pradesh News: Fight Over 'Samosa' Turns Ugly In Pilibhit As Attempt To Murder Case Registered...

Case Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother In Bihar

Case Filed Against INDIA Bloc Leaders Over Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother In Bihar

Elderly Man Dies On Spot After Being Mowed Down By APSRTC Bus In NTR District

Elderly Man Dies On Spot After Being Mowed Down By APSRTC Bus In NTR District