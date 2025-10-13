 'Govt’s Core Objective Is To Serve, Protect And Respect Every Citizen': Chief Minister
Over 50 individuals from various districts attended the session, presenting issues related to police action, electricity supply, financial aid, and land disputes. The Chief Minister interacted with each complainant, received their applications, and sought feedback on administrative responsiveness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, October 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, held the Janata Darshan as part of his regular public outreach, personally hearing grievances from citizens across Uttar Pradesh and directing officials to ensure time-bound resolution of each case.

Over 50 individuals from various districts attended the session, presenting issues related to police action, electricity supply, financial aid, and land disputes. The Chief Minister interacted with each complainant, received their applications, and sought feedback on administrative responsiveness.

Among the attendees was a CRPF jawan from Bulandshahr who raised a land dispute. CM Yogi assured him that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and resolved promptly, urging him to continue serving the nation without concern.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to serve, protect, and respect the people, the Chief Minister said this principle has guided the administration since its first day in office.

Displaying his characteristic warmth, CM Yogi also interacted with children accompanying complainants, patting their heads, distributing chocolates and toffees, and encouraging them to study well and make their parents proud.

