Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya To Host Tableaux Highlighting Yogi Govt’s Development Initiatives

At the same time, the Tourism and Culture Department will present tableaux inspired by the seven chapters of the Ramayana. In total, 22 tableaux are being prepared at Saket College. Alongside these, folk arts and dances from various states will further enhance the splendor of this grand festival of lights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Ayodhya, October 13: This year, the ninth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, will shine not only with the divine radiance of countless lamps, but also with vibrant tableaux celebrating the state’s progress and India’s rich cultural heritage.

The Information Department will showcase 15 captivating tableaux highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Government. At the same time, the Tourism and Culture Department will present tableaux inspired by the seven chapters of the Ramayana. In total, 22 tableaux are being prepared at Saket College. Alongside these, folk arts and dances from various states will further enhance the splendor of this grand festival of lights.

According to District Information Officer Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, the tableaux prepared by the Information Department will creatively depict the state’s strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural development, symbolizing Uttar Pradesh’s journey toward progress and prosperity. The Culture Department’s tableaux, based on the seven chapters—Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sunderkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda—will vividly portray the life of Lord Rama and the timeless lessons of the Ramayana.

Dwivedi further noted, "The company commissioned by the Information Department has focused on making the tableaux both visually stunning and technologically advanced, incorporating modern features to provide a unique and immersive experience for visitors. Meanwhile, Ayodhya will be illuminated with millions of lamps along Rampath, Bhakti Path, and other major locations, taking the city one step closer to setting another world record. The event is expected to draw locals, devotees, and tourists from across India and abroad."

This year’s Deepotsav will also serve as a celebration of India’s cultural diversity, featuring traditional folk arts and dances from across the nation. Performances will include Haryana’s Phaag, Kerala’s Kathakali, Rajasthan’s Jhumar, Punjab’s Bhangra, Odisha’s Sambalpuri, Ghazipur’s Dibiya, and folk traditions from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Over 500 artists will enthral the audience with their colorful and energetic performances, embodying the unity in diversity that defines India.

A representative from Vivid India, the company organizing the event, shared that the tableaux will also highlight major initiatives and accomplishments such as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Kashi Corridor, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Ayushman Cashless Scheme, Defence Corridor, Clean and Green Uttar Pradesh, Viksit India, Uttar Pradesh Police Security, PM and CM Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Self-Reliant Women, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Ayodhya Development Authority’s projects—reflecting the Yogi Government’s vision of a prosperous, progressive, and culturally vibrant Uttar Pradesh.

