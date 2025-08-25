 Departmental Exhibitions To Enhance Magnificence Of UP International Trade Show
A sprawling 37,085 square meters has been earmarked for stalls at this grand event, of which 28,649 square meters have already been booked—a record that reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm and participation. With this scale, the UP International Trade Show is set to project a new identity for Uttar Pradesh’s economic and cultural strength.

Monday, August 25, 2025
Preparations are in full swing for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled to be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from 25 to 29 September 25 to 29. |

Lucknow: Preparations are in full swing for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled to be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from 25 to 29 September 25 to 29. Unlike previous editions, this year’s event will go beyond business showcases, with various state government departments presenting a comprehensive account of their achievements, projects, and flagship schemes.

A sprawling 37,085 square meters has been earmarked for stalls at this grand event, of which 28,649 square meters have already been booked—a record that reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm and participation. With this scale, the UP International Trade Show is set to project a new identity for Uttar Pradesh’s economic and cultural strength.

Key attractions will include major industrial development agencies such as Invest UP, UPSIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, and Noida, alongside showcases from the IT & Electronics, Energy, and Additional Energy Departments. Special stalls highlighting Urban Development, Tourism & Culture, and the Swachh Ganga Mission will add further appeal. At the same time, participation from the Irrigation, Food Safety & Drug Administration, Health & Hospitals, AYUSH, and Environment & Forest Departments will enrich the exhibition.

Departments representing the rural economy—including Agriculture, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and UPSRLM—will highlight their sectoral achievements. Stalls dedicated to ODOP and GI products are expected to draw significant interest from both domestic and international visitors.

In addition, this edition will feature dedicated sections for Sugar & Cane, Textiles & Handlooms, CREDAI, Banking & Finance, Transport (Auto & EV), UPSDM, and Higher Education.

Adding to the vibrancy, the CM YUVA Pavilion, New Entrepreneurs Pavilion, and Partner Country Pavilion will serve as major centers of attraction. Beyond departmental showcases, the venue will also house food courts, B2B and B2C platforms, and a cultural stage, where a variety of cultural programs and live performances will bring the event to life.

