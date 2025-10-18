Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever Since 2017

Deepotsav’s | File Photo

Ayodhya, October 18: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram, is witnessing a historic surge in visitors this year, with over 23.82 crore devotees arriving between January and June 2025, marking the highest ever footfall since the start of Deepotsav celebrations in 2017.

Deepotsav Transforms Ayodhya’s Spiritual Landscape

Aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the annual Deepotsav has not only enhanced Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural grandeur but also transformed it into a major global pilgrimage and tourism hub.

Rising Global Appeal of Ayodhya

Deepotsav has increased Ayodhya’s appeal both nationally and internationally. As a result, the number of tourists visiting Ayodhya has been steadily rising. While domestic tourists make up a large portion, foreign tourists interest in the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram has also grown.

Tourist Inflow Shows Steady Growth Since 2017

According to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, tourist inflow has risen sharply over the years — from 1.78 crore visitors in 2017 to 16.44 crore in 2024, and now 23.82 crore in 2025 (including 49,993 foreign tourists).

The COVID-affected year 2020 saw a temporary dip, but numbers have since grown exponentially, reflecting Ayodhya’s renewed global prominence following the construction of the Ram Temple.

Year-Wise Breakdown of Visitors to Ayodhya

Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began in 2017, attracting 1,78,32,717 domestic and 25,141 foreign visitors, totaling 1,78,57,858 devotees who came for worship and darshan in the holy city.

The following year, 2018, saw a rise with 1,95,34,824 Indian and 28,335 foreign tourists, bringing the total to 1,95,63,159 visitors. In 2019, the number further increased to 2,04,63,403 domestic and 38,321 international devotees, making a total of 2,04,91,724 visitors to Ayodhya.

In 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, a decline was seen in the number of tourists. That year, 61,93,537 Indian and 2,611 foreign tourists totaling 61,96,148 visitors came to Ayodhya. In 2021, 1,57,43,359 Indian and 31 foreign tourists visited, making a total of 1,57,43,390 devotees.

In 2022, 2,39,09,014 Indian and 1,465 foreign tourists came to Ayodhya, a total of 2,39,10,479 visitors. In 2023, 5,75,62,428 Indian and 8,468 foreign tourists arrived, making a total of 5,75,70,896 devotees. In 2024, 16,43,93,474 Indian and 26,048 foreign devotees visited totaling 16,44,19,522 people who came for darshan in Ayodhya.

In 2025, between January and June, 23,81,64,744 Indian and 49,993 foreign tourists a total of 23,82,14,737 devotees visited Ayodhya.

Economic and Infrastructural Growth Boosts Tourism

Officials said the rising number of devotees has also generated thousands of local employment opportunities. Backed by robust infrastructure—four- and six-lane highways, a world-class airport, and a modern railway station—Ayodhya has emerged as a symbol of both spiritual resurgence and economic growth under the Yogi government.

Also Watch:

Ayodhya Prepares for Ninth Deepotsav

As the city prepares for the ninth Deepotsav on the banks of the Saryu, Ayodhya stands illuminated not only by millions of lamps but also by the light of progress, faith, and prosperity.