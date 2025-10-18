 Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAllahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj

Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the abduction of a newlywed couple who went missing right after seeking protection from the court earlier this week. The court has constituted a special bench to hear the matter on Saturday, an unusual move on a non-working day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court directs Prayagraj Police to locate and produce missing newlywed couple | File Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the abduction of a newlywed couple who went missing right after seeking protection from the court earlier this week. The court has constituted a special bench to hear the matter on Saturday, an unusual move on a non-working day.

Court Directs Immediate Police Action

The division bench of Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant directed the police to produce Rashmi and Shane Ali before Court No. 43 at noon on October 18. The judges remarked that although Saturday is not a working day, the case warrants immediate attention.

Details from Habeas Corpus Petition

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases Second List; Prashant Kishor Predicts Mahagathbandhan Will Finish Third
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases Second List; Prashant Kishor Predicts Mahagathbandhan Will Finish Third
BJP MP Accepts TMC MP’s Challenge And Rides Into Serampore
BJP MP Accepts TMC MP’s Challenge And Rides Into Serampore
Rajnath Singh Dedicates ₹1,000-Crore Titanium And Superalloy Plant, Calls For Self-Reliance In Defence Materials
Rajnath Singh Dedicates ₹1,000-Crore Titanium And Superalloy Plant, Calls For Self-Reliance In Defence Materials
Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Issues Restrictions Around DY Patil Stadium During Women's Cricket World Cup Matches
Navi Mumbai Traffic Dept Issues Restrictions Around DY Patil Stadium During Women's Cricket World Cup Matches

According to the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Ali Bin Saif on behalf of the couple’s acquaintances, the two disappeared shortly after leaving the court premises on October 15. Shane Ali later called his brother, informing him that he and Rashmi were near PVR Subhash Crossing in Prayagraj and were being chased by her father and others. Moments later, his phone was switched off. Police suspect the bride’s family forcibly took her away.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Allahabad HC Orders Mahakumbh Mela Officer To Decide Compensation For Widow Of Stampede Victim;...
article-image

Police Ordered to Ensure Safe Production

The High Court has ordered Prayagraj Police to trace the couple and ensure their safe production before the bench on Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2025: Uttar Pradesh Govt Puts 108 & 102 Ambulance Services On High Alert For Emergencies

Diwali 2025: Uttar Pradesh Govt Puts 108 & 102 Ambulance Services On High Alert For Emergencies

Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj

Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever...

Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Records Historic 23.82 Crore Visitors Between January And June, Highest Ever...

VIDEO: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat No Longer Just An Idea, It's Taking Shape,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

VIDEO: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat No Longer Just An Idea, It's Taking Shape,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

VIDEO: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates PTC Industries Titanium & Superalloy Plants,...

VIDEO: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates PTC Industries Titanium & Superalloy Plants,...