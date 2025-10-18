Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Newlywed Couple’s Abduction In Prayagraj

Allahabad High Court directs Prayagraj Police to locate and produce missing newlywed couple | File Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the abduction of a newlywed couple who went missing right after seeking protection from the court earlier this week. The court has constituted a special bench to hear the matter on Saturday, an unusual move on a non-working day.

Court Directs Immediate Police Action

The division bench of Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant directed the police to produce Rashmi and Shane Ali before Court No. 43 at noon on October 18. The judges remarked that although Saturday is not a working day, the case warrants immediate attention.

Details from Habeas Corpus Petition

According to the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Ali Bin Saif on behalf of the couple’s acquaintances, the two disappeared shortly after leaving the court premises on October 15. Shane Ali later called his brother, informing him that he and Rashmi were near PVR Subhash Crossing in Prayagraj and were being chased by her father and others. Moments later, his phone was switched off. Police suspect the bride’s family forcibly took her away.

Police Ordered to Ensure Safe Production

The High Court has ordered Prayagraj Police to trace the couple and ensure their safe production before the bench on Saturday.