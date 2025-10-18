 Diwali 2025: Uttar Pradesh Govt Puts 108 & 102 Ambulance Services On High Alert For Emergencies
The Uttar Pradesh government has placed all 108 and 102 ambulance services on high alert for Diwali. Under the direction of the state health department, the service provider EMRI Green Health Services has instructed its entire fleet to remain operational 24x7 to respond swiftly to emergencies arising from firecrackers, accidents, or health issues.

Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
UP Health Department places 108 and 102 ambulances on high alert for Diwali emergencies | File Photo

Preparedness and Precautions

President of EMRI Green Health Services, T.V.S.K. Reddy, said all 2,200 ambulances under the 108 service will be available round-the-clock across districts. He added that each vehicle is fully equipped with essential life-saving medicines and trained staff. Specially marked ambulances will be stationed at accident-prone zones and near police stations for faster reach.

Health Advisory for Firecracker Safety

Medical head Dr. Daud Husami advised people to stay cautious while lighting fireworks and keep water handy. In case of burns, affected areas should be rinsed continuously with clean water for at least 15 minutes without applying toothpaste, turmeric, or any other substances.

Victims should immediately dial 108 for assistance. Meanwhile, the 102 ambulance service, with 2,270 vehicles, will cater to pregnant women and children under two years of age. Both emergency services are free of cost and can be accessed anytime by calling 108 or 102.

Emergency Helpline Usage Reminder

Officials reminded citizens that the helpline should be used for emergencies including burn injuries, road accidents, heart attacks, unconsciousness, respiratory distress, animal bites, or any other urgent medical condition.

ASG Eye Hospital Initiative

hospital offers free treatment for firecracker eye injuries

To safeguard children’s vision this Diwali, ASG Eye Hospital announced free consultation and surgeries for firecracker-related eye injuries in children below 15 years from October 15 to 24. The initiative is available across all centers. For urgent help, contact helpline 1800-1211-804.

