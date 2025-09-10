 Cow Service Remains Part Of CM Yogi’s Daily Routine At Gorakhnath Temple
Cow service has been an inseparable part of CM Yogi’s daily routine during his stay at Gorakhnath temple. Continuing the tradition, he spent time in the temple’s cowshed on Wednesday morning, feeding jaggery to the cows and giving necessary instructions to the workers regarding their care.

Gorakhpur: Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s affection for animals and birds is well known. A glimpse of this bond was once again visible on Wednesday morning at Gorakhnath temple. During his morning visit to the temple premises, the Chief Minister served the cows in the cowshed and also fed jaggery to the resident peacock.

During this time, he lovingly caressed Bhavani and Bholu, two Nadipathi miniature breed cows (an improved breed of Punganur) brought last year from a cowshed in Yeleswaram, Andhra Pradesh. Both cows, named by CM Yogi himself, responded with warmth to his affection as he fed them jaggery.

The temple’s Gaushala is also home to a peacock named Punj, who shares a special bond with the Chief Minister. For several months now, Punj has been approaching him whenever he visits the cowshed. CM Yogi, in turn, showers the peacock with love and food. On Wednesday, he also pampered Punj and fed him jaggery with his own hands.

