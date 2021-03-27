Mariah Carey Birthday Special: Check out the best songs by the OG diva

Mariah Carey once said, “Basically I started singing when I started talking. Music has just been my saving grace my whole life.” Many will agree that hearing her songs is a saving grace as well. Mariah Carey was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York. Her name was derived from the song “They call the Wind Maria” originally from the 1951 Broadway musical Paint your Wagon. She is popularly referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” and the “Queen of Christmas.”

Here are some of the birthday girl’s best songs :

1. All I want for Christmas is you : This is a lot of people’s go to Christmas song. This song manages to hit all the right spots. It puts people in the Christmas mood and it’s also wonderfully romantic.