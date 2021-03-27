Mariah Carey Birthday Special: Check out the best songs by the OG diva

Mariah Carey once said, “Basically I started singing when I started talking. Music has just been my saving grace my whole life.” Many will agree that hearing her songs is a saving grace as well. Mariah Carey was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York. Her name was derived from the song “They call the Wind Maria” originally from the 1951 Broadway musical Paint your Wagon. She is popularly referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” and the “Queen of Christmas.”
Here are some of the birthday girl’s best songs :
1. All I want for Christmas is you : This is a lot of people’s go to Christmas song. This song manages to hit all the right spots. It puts people in the Christmas mood and it’s also wonderfully romantic.
2. Fantasy: This song manages to capture all the feelings one goes through when they start to catch feelings for someone. Everything feels like a fantasy come true while cupid’s at work and apparently Mariah agrees.
3. Always be my baby: This song reminds us of those heartbreaks that we go through after which the love still lives on.
4. Vision of Love: Sometimes our imagination and day dreaming gets us through the days where we don’t have someone by our side and this song explains that in the most beautiful words.
5. Emotions: Emotions has got the perfect beat and of course the legendary high note is definitely worth listening to.
6. Honey: Bet you can say that this song is as sweet as honey.
7. Someday: It’s important to demand respect for your self - respect and Mariah shows us that you just gotta say Boy bye sometimes.
