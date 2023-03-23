WATCH: Shaan visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple with family, prays for everyone's good health | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood singer and composer Shaan visited the famous Mahakal Temple with his family in Ujjain on Thursday. The singer also took part in the Bhasma Aarti. Videos of him worshipping the deity have surfaced on social media.

Shaan worshipped the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and was so engrossed in devotion that he also sung the ‘Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram’ mantra praising Lord Shiva.

On his first visit to the temple, he said, “I have come to Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, for the first time. I had a desire to visit the temple and see Baba Mahakal, which was fulfilled in this grand and divine Bhasma Aarti.”

Prayed for everyone's good health

“I am happy after seeing Baba Mahakal. This visit and Bhasma Aarti has given a different kind of compassion and experience, something that I can't express in words”, he further added.

When asked about what he prayed for, the singer said that he wished for everyone’s good health.

Notably, Shaan was in the city to take part in Vikramotsav 2023 at Ramghat.