e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainWATCH: Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on New Year

WATCH: Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on New Year

Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple | ANI
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the New Year, devotees flocked to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.

'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'.

Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest.

Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dhar collector seeks report on demolition of tribal houses
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on New Year

WATCH: Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on New Year

Ujjain: Teacher falls in pit during farewell function

Ujjain: Teacher falls in pit during farewell function

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes illegal portion of bootlegger’s house

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation removes illegal portion of bootlegger’s house

Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees reach city to visit Baba Mahakal on New Year

Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees reach city to visit Baba Mahakal on New Year

Ujjain: Vikram University students visit pond to study ecology

Ujjain: Vikram University students visit pond to study ecology