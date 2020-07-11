Vikas Dubey Encounter: Ujjain SP contradict Kanpur police’s claim

Ujjain: SP Manoj Kumar Singh termed the claim of Kanpur STF police as ‘baseless’ that gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested by Ujjain Police and was being carried out to Kanpur court after taking due permission of Ujjain court.

Singh met ‘select’ media persons at the DRP Lines, here on Saturday evening. He claimed that the press note of the STF Kanpur is baseless as the Ujjain police took Vikas Dubey in custody on July 9 and then handed over him to UP police on the basis of a written communication made by them in this regard.

In its press note the Kanpur STF police claimed that they were carrying Vikas Dubey to Kanpur court on July 10 after he was arrested by the Ujjain police at Mahakaleshwar Temple and after taking due permission from the Ujjain’s court. Vikas Dubey was encountered on the morning of July 10 in Kanpur itself.

Travelled by bus

According to Ujjain SP, on July 8 Vikas Dubey reached Alwar by Rajasthan Transport Corporation bus at about 9 pm and then boarded a bus of Babu Travels and reached at Nanakheda Bus Stand, here at about 3.48 am, on July 9 via Jhalawad. He then hired an auto-rickshaw and tried to check into two to three hotels but as did not get the room there he went to Kshipra River and finally reached the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

HOW POLICE CAUGHT HIM?

According to SP, Vikas Dubey reached a flower vendor’s shop located outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple where shop owner Suresh Kahar identified him and informed the police which picked him from the Nirgam Dwar (exit gate) when he was coming after performing darshan of the deity. “Vikas Dubey used to come to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan. On that day he did not stay at the residence of liquor honcho Anand Tiwari’s residence at Nagjhiri. Likewise, nobody gave him patronage in Ujjain. No link of him with anybody in Ujjain was found, either. That’s why all those suspects who were detained were released. Anand Tiwari and one Banty Chouhan, who ferried him in auto-rickshaw, were included among them,” SP added.

THOROUGH INTERROGATION

Prior to it, IG Rakesh Gupta, SP himself, two ASPs and many other officials interrogated a number of suspects at the DRP Lines, Nagjhiri. It was also whispered that STF Kanpur also joined the interrogation, but no one confirmed about it. Their interrogation lasted for about five hours, but all of the suspected persons were given clean chit by the Ujjain police.