Ujjain’s tally: 1 new case, total 4, 14 more kept in isolation

Ujjain: In Ujjain, 322 patients were surveyed till 29 March, a total of 220 were sent to home isolation. To date 55 suspected cases of corona infection have been investigated.

CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha informed that 14 new patients were admitted to the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital (GMNH) for isolation on Sunday. The negative number of samples in the lab report is 28.

As one more patient admitted in Madhav Nagar hospital tested Covid-19 positive, the number of infected patients of the city has gone up to four. As per the health bulletin released by Government Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (GMGMC) on Saturday, a kin of the deceased 65-year-old lady of Jansapura area, has also tested positive for Covid-19 test. Earlier two more kin of hers have tested positive for Covid-19. All the patients have contact history as per the bulletin.

Irked with veggie vendors for failing to maintain social distance at vegetable market- the collector Shashank Mishra banned retail vendors from selling vegetables. As per the collector, the vendors may buy vegetables from wholesalers but they will sell veggies through Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The arrangements for veggie distribution are underway, he added.

Owing to country-wide lockdown, daily wagers from across the country are passing via city. Therefore, collector Shashank Mishra instructed concerned officials to distribute them eatables and to arrange vehicle for them to ferry them to their destinations.