Ujjainites demands to hang the rapists instantly, ban on porn sites and liquor

Ujjain: City’s youths vented their ire on recent gang rape case of Hyderabad and demanded death penalty for all accused persons. They also sought banning the sale of liquor as well as all porn sites instantly.

Talking to Free Press most of the youngsters said that now time has come to punish the rapists on road right after catching them.

Youth’s stand on the go

“Severe punishment should be given to rapists and no leniency should be granted to them by court or police officials.” –Zeeshan Ahmad, engineer

“The reasons behind these rape cases should also be known. Generally after having liquor or watching porn people commit this crime.”–Gunjan Agrawal, MBA student

“On one side society and government talk about the women empowerment and on other hand these cases are happening, still many things are needed to be done to stop such heinous crime.”–Jaiprakash Panwar, student

“Police officials and other responsible people should try to create such an atmosphere in which any girl can go anywhere at any time without fear or molestation and rape.”–Ronald Franklin, research scholar/ (P11)

“People must be aware and make a society in which girls could go and live freely. For how long will we have to see these incidents?”—Abhishek Shriwas, banker