Ujjain: Youth’s murder leads to panic in Kalalseri

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was stabbed to death by miscreants while celebrating his wedding anniversary on Wednesday night. The Kharakuan police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the killers.

Ankur (42) alias Antu Bhaya was a resident of Kalaseri Namak Mandi. According to reports, he wished his wife and went out for a walk. According to reports, Ankur called his wife asking her to keep the food ready and planned to have dinner together. However, he never returned.

Late in the night, his wife woke up her father-in-law after hearing sounds. Her father-in-law went out with his wife and returned after looking around. Five minutes later, he went out again to the same place and found Ankur covered in blood near Jain temple. He immediately rushed Ankur to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

CSP Omprakash Mishra said that Ankur was partying with friends. Beer bottles and empty disposals were found on the spot. Ankur was stabbed in the leg and could have died of excessive bleeding. CSP said that apart from relatives’ statements, police were going through recording of CCTVs around the crime scene to identify the killer.

Sources claimed that four persons have been detained. However, senior officers denied it. On being informed, Ankur’s friends, relatives and acquaintances gathered at the District Hospital.

Later Kharakuan police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Kunal Soni, Sanket Soni, Harsh Valmiki and Vansh Sharma on complaint of Ankur’s father. Police said that a dispute over parking of a motorcycle led to the murder. Ankur’s associate Dara Singh of Bahadurganj also sustained head injuries.