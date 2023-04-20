Ujjain: Four out-station devotees cheated of Rs 6,200 in name of jalabhishek

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has written a letter to Mahakal police station for action against two persons accused of charging money from visitors for jalabhishek of the presiding deity.

A written complaint was filed by devotees Hanish Sehgal, Ashish Sehgal and Vishnu Shankar Pandey from Delhi and Mukesh from Bhopal. They said that they wanted to perform jalabhishek on Tuesday morning. Two persons Vishnu Bairagi and Yogendra Rathi met them at gate number four and demanded Rs 1,500 per person for it. They took Rs 3,100 in cash and another Rs 3,100 through PayTm.

Later, Bairagi and Rathi took them to gate number-4. At Vishram Dham checking counter, their payment receipts were found fake.

In this context, a letter was sent to the Mahakal police station for legal action against the duo for tarnishing the image of the temple, diminishing the reputation of the temple and cheating the devotees with fake receipts.

MTMC administrator Sandeep Soni said that they were committed to easy darshan for all devotees. In this context, not only the number of counters but also the operators have been increased. All the devotees should get the receipt from the temple counter only and if any person demands unauthorised money, one can immediately complain on phone number 0734 255 1295 or at the temple office.

Soni said that all tickets and other permissions could be sought online. There is a bar code on every ticket. Compulsorily ticket checking has offered relief to all by removing anomalies. Speedy (paid) darshan receipt can be obtained by paying Rs 250 per person, Jal Abhishek receipt for Rs 750 per person, (Rs 1,500 for two persons) are available immediately at all entry points. Devotees do not have to pay any fee apart from the receipt amount. Due to the scanning of each ticket, where everyone gets immediate entry, erroneous receipts are immediately traced and legal action taken, he added.

Collector orders fine of Rs 5 lakh on KSS compnay

Collector Kumar Purushottam instructed MTMC administrator that employees working under the outsourced company KSS and found involved in editing Bhasma Aarti permission should be removed from work with immediate effect and a fine of Rs 5 lakh be imposed on the company. It was also directed that unauthorised entry of all people other than panda, pujaris and their representatives in the internal and external areas of the temple premises be banned immediately. A few people impersonating as panda, pujaris and their representatives were misguiding devotees and collecting money in the name of Bhasma Aarti, Jalabhishek, Abhishek Pujan etc. A joint team should be formed to keep vigil on such unauthorised persons, the collector said.