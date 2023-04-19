 Ujjain: 3 including minor killed as car hits tree on Ujjain-Dewas Road
Ujjain: 3 including minor killed as car hits tree on Ujjain-Dewas Road

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys and another person were killed when their car hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Wednesday. Two other car occupants got injured in the accident. 

The accident took place on Ujjain-Dewas Road near Polytechnic College late on Tuesday night. The car reportedly lost balance and hit a tree nearby due to a pothole.

According to Madhav Nagar police, Adnan (20), Afsan Kazi (17), Kaif (20), Alfez (18) and  Rehan (15) had gone to Topkhana by car at around 1.30 am on Tuesday on the occasion of ‘Bada Roza’. The accident happened when they were returning to Nagjhiri. 

Two critical

While Adnan and Afsan died on the spot, Kaif died during treatment. Alfez and Rehan are still undergoing treatment and are said to be critical. 

Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said, “The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.”

