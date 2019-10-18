Ujjain: Youth dies in car accident

Ujjain: A speeding car overturned near Sanwarakhedi Bridge located at Unhel bypass on Thursday night. According to Neelaganga police, Shubham (18) son of Goverdhan Mali, resident of Kesarbag colony located Maksi Road was travelling by car with his three friends. Meanwhile the driver lost the control on the steering and the car fell down 7 feet below on a farmland. Shubham died on the spot while his friends were found missing from the spot. The police have launched a search for the missing co-passengers.