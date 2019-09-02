Ujjain: Youth arrested for harassing girl

Ujjain: Cyber cell police arrested a youth for uploading objectionable photos of a girl on social media.

According to police, the girl lodged a report at police station saying that an unknown person had hacked her facebook ID and was uploading her doctored objectionable photos. After investigation, Saksham Shandilya resident of Malipura area was arrested.

During interrogation the boy said that he befriended with the girl on facebook. In the month of July, he made video of the girl when she came to meet him.

The accused accepted that when the girl refused to meet him again, he uploaded her photos on social media. The police registered an FIR against the accused, arrested him and seized his mobile phone and SIM.