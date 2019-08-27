Ujjain: Youth arrested for harassing girl

Ujjain: Cyber cell police arrested a youth from Jhunjhunu for harassing a girl of the city. According to cyber cell police, Palash son of Ravendra Singh Yadav was uploading objectionable doctored photos of a girl through a fake Facebook ID.

The boy befriended with the girl on facebook and started chatting with her. The girl had mailed some photos of her on the accuser’s mail ID.

When the victim stopped chatting with him, he started harassing her by misusing her photos. The police arrested him and impounded the laptop and other devices used by him.