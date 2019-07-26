Ujjain: Youth acquitted in Love Jihad case

Ujjain: The police released the youth held on suspicion on Love Jihad matter, late night on Wednesday. The matter sparked row in the city when a Hindu girl, who became adult legally just 10 days ago, approached the One-Stop Center run by the government with her lover Shabbir.

According to the reports, the couple was caught by the mother of the girl in Freeganj area. The mother thrashed the girl in full public view on the road; meanwhile some activists of a Hindu organisations reached the spot and escalated the matter.

On being informed, police reached there and persuaded the members of girls’ family. According to police the girl and boy Shabbir both are adults and want to live together.