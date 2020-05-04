Ujjain: With 17 new cases tally rises to 173 while death toll ups to 35 with 3 more

Ujjain: The city reported 3 more deaths of Covid-19 infected person on Monday taking the death toll to 35. The fatal virus claimed 45-year-old man of Kartik Chowk, 56-year-old man of Nayapura and a 60-year-old man of Gonsa Darwaza.

As per health bulletin released on Monday, 17 more suspects have been tested positive and the positive tally rose to 173. In the new 17 patients 5 patients were tested positive of tehsil Barnagar including a 30-year-old female, 2 under 30 males and a 58-year-old male.

The rest of the patients were tested positive from the city including 45-year-old woman of Sadwai Mohalla, 45-year-old man of Kartik Chowk, 45-year-old from Kumar Wadi, 56-year-old from Nayapura, 60-male-year old from Gonsa Darwaza, 70-year-old female, 48-year-old man, 18-year-old girl, 42-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl from Angre Ka Bada area, 41-year-old man from Brahmin Gali and 40-year-old man of KD Gate.

As per the health bulletin, out of 3478 sample reports of 3134 samples have been received. As per CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha 2545 samples were tested negative and 173 samples were tested positive till the day. Reports of 344 samples sent from the district are awaited.

The total numbers of quarantined patients are 1381 while 25 patients have been cured and discharged till the day and 357 samples were rejected, said CHMO.

BARNAGAR MLA RUSHES INDORE

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Barnagar Murli Morwal on Monday afternoon rushed to Aurbindo Hospital, Indore for complete check-up. Looking to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was engaged in ration distribution work in his constituency during which he got infected with the dreaded virus.

“MLA along with his son was found presumptive patient and his samples have been sent for detailed examination to Ahmedabad lab. He along with his son went to Indore for complete check-up where his reports came normal,” CMHO Dr Gawli told Free Press in the night.