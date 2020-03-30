Ujjain: Wholesale grocery, vegetable market to open in turns

Ujjain: In a bid to lessen crowd on road and to curb infection of Covid-19 through social distancing, the administration instructed to shut down the wholesale kirana market located in Daulatganj. Consequently, on Sunday the area remained completely closed, while vegetable market also remained closed.

As per the administration vegetable market and kirana market will open on alternate days. For example on Monday Kirana market will remain open and Tuesday the vegetable market of the area will remain open and this will apply throughout the week.