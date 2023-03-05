e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Mahakal temple

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited the Mahakaleshwar temple here early on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

The former Indian cricket team skipper and his wife attended the ‘bhasma aarti’ at 4 am in the temple. The couple sat at the Nandi hall of the temple for around two hours. They also performed ‘panchamrit pujan abhishek’ in the sanctum-sanctorum. Clad in ‘shola’ (unstitched dhoti), Kohli was seen sporting sandalwood paste on the forehead and wearing ‘rudraksh’ garlands, while Sharma was dressed in light pink-coloured saree. They spent more than three hours in the temple.

Later, Talking to reporters, Sharma said, “We came for the darshan and had an excellent darshan. Thank you.” Kohli just said, “Jai Mahakal...Thank you very much.” Their visit to the temple came a day after India lost the third Test to Australia played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli scored 22 runs off 52 balls in the first innings and 13 runs in the second.

article-image

