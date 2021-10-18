Ujjain: Vikram University to include ‘Aastha ki Anugunj’ in curriculum

Ujjain: A book titled ‘Aastha ki Anugunj’ written by Indore-based chartered accountant Jayant Gupta was released in an event organised by Dinkar Srijan Sansthan at Abhirang Natyagrah in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. The book will be included in the curriculum of Vikram University (VU) including chapters of 520 experiences sent by the people.

Chief guest IAS Ajay Kumar Gupta along with the members of Prashanti Group and Sonakunj Group were present on the occasion. Gupta addressed the gathering and referring to a story of O Henry said that faith is the basis of life. University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that students from various departments will be taught the book.

Joint Commissioner Pratik Sonwalkar said that the book is a unique document of life. IAS Dr Ashok Kumar Bhargava said that Anukunj is like an ecosystem, what you give is what you get. VU’s proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma also addressed the gathering. The book will be translated in Urdu language along with the inclusion of 520 experiences.

Dinkar Srijan Sansthan president Dr Pankaja Sonwalkar, Sonakunj Group members Banshilal Gupta, Pushplata Gupta, Prasanthi Group chairman Lakhanlal Gupta, secretary Savita Gupta and many others were also present. Dinnesh Diggaj conducted the proceedings while Avnish Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:38 PM IST