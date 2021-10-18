e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:32 PM IST

Ujjain: DG Home Guards pays heed to issues of ‘nagar sainik’

The officials apprised the DG of the problems related to provident fund, health insurance and rotation.
Staff Reporter
Home Guards director general (DG) Pawan Jain addressing the personnel at Nagar Sainik Sammelan in Ujjain on Monday | FP

Ujjain: Home Guards director general (DG) Pawan Jain inspected the Home Guards line here on Monday. He looked over the office, officer’s mess, ED branch, MT branch store, disaster management equipment, restaurant and barracks. Later, Jain attended Nagar Sainik Sammelan’ and interacted with officers and personnel. The officials apprised the DG of the problems related to provident fund, health insurance and rotation.

Jain assured them to resolve the issues soon. Jain said that efforts are being made to increase the sanctioned strength of SDRF from 500 to 2500 in the coming days due to the changing dimensions of pandemic.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:32 PM IST
