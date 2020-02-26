Ujjain: Upanishad Ashram celebrates annual function

Ujjain: Upnishad Sadhana Lok Nyas and Upanishad Ashram located near Gaughat concluded five-day annual function on Wednesday. Hundreds of followers and seers from across the notation took part in the programme. The programme was chaired by Sukdevanand Giriji Maharaj. Swami Pranavanand, Chetanswarup Maharaj, Rameshwar Das, Ramkrishna Das, Lovchandra Maharaj, Dr Mohan Gupta, Vasudev Shastri, Dr Sadanand Tripathi, Jiyalal Sharma, Vibhash Upadhyay, Anandilal Joshi, Sudhir Chaturvedi, Rajesh Choudhary, Ravi Rai, Harising Yadav, Surendra Chaturvedi and Nitil Joshi expressed their views during the programme.

Kailash Upadhyay, Prakashchand Dwivedi, Manjulaben Pratap Khatri, Manish Patel, Bharat Bhai and several followers were also present. The programme was conducted by advocated Vinay Ojha and vote of thanks was extended by Anandilal Joshi.

Satsang organised

The religious programme of Satsang was organised at Bafna Park located Shiv temple on Wednesday. Mahamandleshwar Shantiswaroopanand Maharaj was the chief guest of the programme and he delivered the sermons at the temple. The programme was attended by Deepak Sharma TR Bathari, Deepak Mina and many residents of the colony. The programme was conducted by Vinay Ojha and gratitude was expressed by Shravan Sharma.