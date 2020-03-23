Ujjain: UMC ramps up sanitization work amid coronavirus scare

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) ramped up sanitisation across the city amid the fear of Covid-19. As per municipal commissioner Rishi Garg and mayor Meena Jonwal, the sanitation teams with full dedication are sanitizing the city continuously.

During lockdown mayor Meena Jonwal and commissioner Garg inspected sanitation work from control room and Corona command centre office. The duo appealed denizens to extend support to district administration and the civic body during lockdown.

According to Nodal and district surveillance official Dr Zahid Ali, up till now samples of 95 foreigners were taken from the city and all of them were found negative.

He further said that out of 95, samples of 15 persons were sent late for testing due to unavailability of their phone numbers. He further said that at present, there are no patients of corona virus positive in the city however the health department is keeping strict eyes on denizens’ health.

According to Corona virus unit in-charge Dr HP Sonaniya, an elderly of Jansapura was referred to Indore, after complaining of breathing problem and cold and cough.

Amid complaints of supply of impure water supply, Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg claimed that pure and tested potable water is being supplied by the Public Health and Engineering Department. He stated that he himself checks the quality of drinking water being supplied across the city regularly.

During lockdown, the UMC and social organisation Swarnim Bharat Manch distributed packets of eatables to needy people in Narsing Ghat, Mahakal Mandi, Desai Nagar, Freeganj, Ghasmandi square, railway station Bhukhimata mardir, Dewasgate, Agar Road, Panwasa, Mohan Nagar, Biyabani, Neelganga, Shastri Nagar, Shanti Nagar and Nanakheda area.