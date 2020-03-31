Ujjain: UMC launches delivery of grocery & vegetables amid lockdown

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has started pickup vehicle services to deliver grocery and vegetables across the city form Tuesday.

As per reports in bid to provide vegetables and grocery items, vehicles passed through Piplinaka, Sant Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Bhairavgarh, Freeganj, Mullapura, Gonsa Darwaza, ISKCON temple area, Rishi Nagar, Mahakal area, Dr Hariram Choube Marg, Neelganga, Alakhadham, Nanakheda, Muni Nagar, Engineering College, Nagziri, Chamundamata area, Begumbagh, Vikram Nagar and many other pockets of the area.

Parts of city sanitizated: The UMC team carried out some of the areas of the city on Tuesday. According to officials, Choubees Khamba area, Kaharwadi, Narsing Ghat, Gonda Basti, Ram Mandir, Bhoiwada, Yogipura, Bajrang Nagar, Jaisingpura, Nayapura, Jansapura, KD Gate, Bhargava Marg, Topkhana, Nagori Mohalla and Shahid Park area have been sanitized on Tuesday.

Residents demand sanitization: Amid scare of Covid-19, the civic body claimed to sanitize various areas in the city regularly but residents and shopkeepers of some areas like Ghee Gali, Daulatganj, Suraj Nagar, Sakhipura, Begumpura, Indoregate, Gadapuliya, Doodhtalai, Rangbawdi, Naliya Bakhal and other nearby areas told Free Press that so far these areas have not been sanitized by the UMC team. They appealed the UMC authorities to sanitize the aforesaid areas.

Garbage collection through separate vehicles from containment areas

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started separate garbage collection vehicles for containment areas like Jansapura and Amber Colony. Mayor Meena Jonwal inaugurated the separate vehicles for these areas and gave tips to sanitation workers to keep them safe and secured.