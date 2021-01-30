Ujjain: UMC issues notice to shopkeepers to vacate outlets of Scindia Devsthan Trust

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) issued notices, late on Friday, to shopkeepers to vacate shops of Scindia Devsthan Trust adjoining Gopal Mandir. The UMC instructed shopkeepers to vacate 150 year old 18 shops citing their dilapidated condition.

The sudden instructions has irked the shopkeepers. They alleged that vacating the shops will pose a serious challenge to their livelihood amid corona outbreak. Shopkeeper Premnarayan, Chandmal Gupta and others said that they have been conducting their business in the area for many years while the UMC has given them a deadline of only 15 days to vacate the shop. The shopkeepers said that they would meet the municipal commissioner to apprise him of their plight, soon.