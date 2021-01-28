Ujjain: UMC attaches properties of ‘seasoned defaulters’

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has started attaching properties of tax defaulters. On Thursday, the municipal corporation property tax officer Ramesh Raghuvanshi attached properties of Brijmohan Gulabchnad Rawat of Tilak Marg, Ramsnehi Upadhyay who owe up to Rs 1.98 lakh in tax, and Asharfi devi Bhogiram who owe tax of Rs 1.10lakh.

Nodal officer told to maintain cleanliness

During standup meeting at Grand Hotel additional commissioner Manoj Pathak asked nodal officers to focus on cleanliness arrangements of the respective wards. He also instructed them to not allow GVP points to develop alongside of roads and ensure cleanliness at community and public toilets. He inspected sanitation arrangements at Narsing ghat and Karkraj Temple. Deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta and other officials were present.

Dog-sterilisation launched

To control the births of stray dogs the municipal corporation has started dog sterilisation programme. The officials said that the drive has been launched as per the directives set by the judiciary.