Ujjain: Ultimatum for cattle rearers to remove illegal cattle sheds

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal took a meeting of cattle and pigs rearers and gave them ultimatum to remove their illegal sheds from across the city to avert any untoward incident. Expressing his distress, Singhal said that the illegal cattle sheds were to be removed by October 4 but unfortunately stray cattle are being seen still on roads and streets of the city. According to Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials, if the cattle rearers do not remove their cattle sheds from the city, the UMC will demolish them soon and legal action will be taken against the cattle rearers under Section 144 and 188.

During the meeting 70 cattle and pigs rearers were present along with ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, ADM RP Tiwari, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Bhavishya Khobragade and other concerned officials.

UMC razes illegal cattle sheds: Amid ultimatum to cattle rearers UMC team on Wednesday removed illegal cattle sheds from ISKCON temple and Rami Nagar areas of the city. The officials said that such action against illegal cattle sheds will continue in the city.