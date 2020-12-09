Ujjain: UDA takes back 2.84 hectare as allottee fails to develop IT Park

Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) has taken the possession of 2.84 hectare land worth Rs 1.42 crore from Indofomen Private Limited in Bharatpurai Area on Wednesday.

The land near ISKCON temple was allotted on December 08, 2005 to Indofomen Private Limited for the construction of IT Park within the contractual period of 1-year. But the firm failed to develop the land.

UDA CEO Sojan Singh Rawat said that as the party did not complete the construction within the stipulated period the allotment of the land was canceled on January 21, 2020 and the party was informed to hand over the possession of the plot.

The firm then moved the court against the decision of the UDA but its appeal was turned down and the court asked UDA to take possession of the land.

Superintending engineer KC Patidar, Vinod Singhai, revenue officer Jaideep Sharma and other concerned officials were present.