Ujjain: Two inmates escape from juvenile home

Ujjain: Two children from juveniles’ home located at Lalpur, reportedly escaped on Monday night. The matter came to fore when on Tuesday morning caretaker Manoj Bairagi conducted routine counting of the inmates and found 29 out of 31 children.

The juveniles’ home authorities lodged the report at Nagziri police station. According to the police, Shiva son of Kashiram resident of Mohanpura and Omprakash Nawde resident of Panigaon Kannod were found missing from the home during the routine counting on Tuesday morning.

The authorities failed to trace the two at their respective residences too. The incharge probation officer Mehtabsingh Paraste ensured of necessary action into the matter.