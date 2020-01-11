Ujjain: Treatment plant & approach roads be repaired

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg and concerned officials on Saturday in early morning hours inspected Sadawal treatment plant, TP dog house and other pockets of the city. Inspecting Sadawal treatment plant and dog house expressed concerns and told that the plant needed repairing, he also instructed concerned officials to maintain dog house approach road properly.

Garg also visited Indore road where he expressed his annoyance on seeing lying construction material on road he, instructed to immediate shift the material to proper place. The commissioner also checked many garbage collection vehicles in the area. At Shani Temple he paid obeisance and assessed sanitation and other arrangements available for pilgrims.

UMC team captures stray pigs: Continuing its drive against stray pigs the civic body’s team captured 110 stray pigs from Rishi Nagar, Dewas Road, CRP line, Lotus temple, and Vishala areas.

UMC to promote cleanliness: On Sunday, Ujjain Municipal Corporation and Urban Development and Housing department jointly will organise a musical programme ‘Swachhta ke Sur’ at Grand Hotel on 6.30pm to promote awareness for cleanliness in denizens. Mayor Meena Jonwal and president Sonu Gehlot informed that on this occasion noted Singer Payal Dev and rapper Rishiking would entertain audience. The duo appealed denizens to attend the programme and spread awareness for cleanliness in others.