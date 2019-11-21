Ujjain: Trainee patwaries dies in road mishap

Ujjain: In a tragic incident, two trainee patwaries died in a road accident on Thursday at Tapobhumi area when their bike was crushed by a speeding private bus on Indore road under Nanakheda police station limits.

According to police Rituraj resident of Jahangirpur, who was married just two day ago, and Amit Mishra were heading to their examination centre at Prashanti College. Meanwhile a speeding bus (MP 13 P 9155) owned by Bhati Travels badly crushed their bike. Both the patwaries died on the spot. The driver fled immediately.

Residents of the area blocked the road and alleged the administration for not taking any action to stop such accidents as the area was accident prone zone. Many cases of accident had been reported earlier too. Irate passersby vented out their anger by damaging the bus. The police reached at the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem. The bus was also seized by the police. According to reports Mishra’s sister’s marriage was to be held on the same day when the incident happened.