Ujjain to be made largest religious place of the country: Minister Jaywardhan Singh

Ujjain: Urban development and housing minister Jayawardhan Singh on Tuesday participated in the benefit distribution programme under the Day-National Urban Livelihood Mission organised by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. In the chief hospitality of the minister, 443 benefited were given cheques of Rs 87 lakh.

In his address, Singh said that the Ujjain is an ancient religious city. Being a religious city, efforts will be made to provide more employment to the citizens. He said that for the first time in the country, the work of providing e-rickshaws to women has been done in Indore city. Due to Ujjain being a religious city, efforts will be made to add women willing to run e-rickshaws. Similarly, this work will be done in 16 municipal corporations of the state. Efforts will be made to have modernity in many schemes of the government. An effort will be made to make Ujjain the largest religious place in the country. More and more self-help groups will be formed in the city, so that women could become self-sufficient and manage their home well, he assured.

Prior to it, mayor Meena Jonwal while giving information about the benefit distribution programme under the Day-National Urban Livelihood Mission, told the women present that they stayed in the group and congratulated them for doing good work. Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot also expressed his views and said that various schemes of governance are going to give far-reaching results. Municipal Corporation’s leader of opposition Rajendra Vashistha said that women should take care of themselves and their families with the amount being distributed to self-help groups doing business.

While giving a welcome address, corporator-in-charge Yogeshwari Rathore demanded that the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme should be released soon. MLAs Ramlal Malaviya and Mahesh Parmar, former MLA Rajendra Bharti and Zilla Panchayat president Karan Kumaria were present. Rais Nizami conducted the proceedings.

MUCH DELAY FADES PROG’S GRACE

The programme which was scheduled to start from 11 am could start at about 1 noon. Minister seemed to be in hurry and that’s why he directed several times to cut short the scheduled proceedings. He even spared almost no time to distribute cheques to christened beneficiaries. Guests also remained continue on dais till closing of the programme which led to shortage of chairs. Many guests were seen changing their chairs again and again. Out of 54-member house, hardly 14 corporators turned-up at the venue. Even municipal commissioner Rishi Garg was conspicuous due to his absence.